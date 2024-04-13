Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo doubtful for Manchester United clash

Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo is struggling with fitness ahead of Bournemouth's clash against Manchester United in the English Premier League.

The Bournemouth forward has been battling an illness that has seen him play few minutes in the last two matches for the Cherries.

Ahead of Saturday's game at the Vitality Park, manager Andoni Iraola is unsure if the striker will be ready for the Red Devils.

"The problem with Ant (Semenyo) in the past week is that he has a cold and is not 100 percent. He played 45 minutes against Palace and was probably not at his 100 percent. He wanted to push and he is in good form, so we wanted him to push," said Iraola.

"Probably there was more risk involved when you are not feeling well and you go to a football pitch and probably the injury risk is higher. But for me, for the technical staff, for the doctors, for him, it’s difficult to make this decision.

"Also this week we had some players that are 50/50. It is difficult to decide because sometimes it works, sometimes they can get injured," concluded Iraola.