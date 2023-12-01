Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo earns Bournemouth monthly award nomination for November

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has secured a nomination for Bournemouth Player of the Month in November, showcasing his vital role in the Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old, a key player for the Cherries, boasts two goals in his ten appearances for the club so far.

Under the guidance of manager Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth enjoyed a successful November, clinching victories against Newcastle United and Sheffield United, with Semenyo making significant contributions.

Known for his powerful and direct playing style, Semenyo played a crucial role in Dominic Solanke's opening goal against Newcastle and provided an assist to Marcus Tavernier in the match against Sheffield United.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as he contends for the Player of the Month award alongside teammates Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, and Marcus Tavernier.

Beyond club accolades, Semenyo is anticipated to secure a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

With his impressive form and contributions to Bournemouth's success, Semenyo looks poised to continue making an impact on both domestic and international football stages.