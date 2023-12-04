Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo feels Bournemouth were unlucky after draw with Aston Villa

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo believes Aston Villa were lucky to leave the Vitality Park with a point after Ollie Watkins late goal against Bournemouth.

The Black Stars forward netted his third goal of the season to give the Cherries the lead but Jamaican forward Leon Bailey levelled for Villa before the break.

Former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth the lead after the break, but a late equalizer from Watkins saw the two team share the spoils.

"I think we play well as a team, we training hard together and I feel the manager's tactics after coming together now, I mean we are slowly building, going through this tough period and hopefully get some more wins. I mean we were unlucky with the draw today but it's a point. It is better than nothing," said Semenyo after the game.

Bournemouth have picked ten points in the last five games and Semenyo believes the team can only get better.

"We are gelling as a team, cohesion is great so we just need to keep building on this. We are in good form and hopefully pick some more points in this tough period," he added.