Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo grateful to God after impressive Premier League campaign

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has expressed gratitude to God following an impressive campaign with AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars attacker surpassed his goal contribution for the Cherries from last season, racking up 11 goals and providing 4 assists in the Premier League.

And according to Semenyo, continues faith in God has kept him going in his career: “100%. I think at the start of the season, I knew I wanted to beat the numbers I got and I sat down, prayed on it, made sure that I got the Holy Spirit with me as well. So when I'm on the pitch, I feel like I'm invincible. No one can touch me’

The former Bristol City attacker added his connection and relationship with God has been vital to his success in the just ended season.

“Yeah, definitely. I think at the start of the season, my goal was to beat the numbers that I got, and I always sit down and have a long prayer, a little conversation, just saying what I want to do for the season, and it's just coming into fruition now. So I know the Holy Spirit is working. God is working behind me as well. So I'm grateful”

Semenyo’s explosive display in the just ended season has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe. H is currently on the radar of Manchester United, Liverpool and others.