Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo hails Bournemouth’s mentality after explosive Premier League campaign

Published on: 05 June 2025
Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has eulogized AFC Bournemouth’s mentality following an outstanding performance in the English Premier League.

The Cherries finished the 2024/25 Premier League campaign on the 9th position, accumulating 56 points in the 38 matches.

However, the Ghana international, who racked up 11 goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances has highlighted his outfit mentality for the impressive campaign.

“I think it started from pre-season, really. I think everyone was just ready to go. Kind of repeat what we'd done the season before. And I think we've exceeded the expectations, really”

“So, I think it stems down to the philosophy working again: those intensive speeds and just that mentality. I think everyone's mentality is top here and our place in the table shows that” he told Showmax in an interview.

Having impressed in the just ended season, Semenyo and Bournemouth will be hoping to keep momentum in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Semenyo has emerged as a top transfer target for several clubs after impressing in the just ended season.

