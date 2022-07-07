Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo handed favourite number 11 jersey at Bristol City

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo will wear the number 11 jersey at Bristol City in the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old changed his shirt number from 18 to his favourite number 11 as he looks forward to the new season.

Semenyo is currently nursing an injury picked while on international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The talented forward is undergoing rehabilitation as he hopes to make a return early in the English championship campaign.

The England-born attacker had a blistering 2021/22 season with the Robins, contributing 20 goals in the championship.

He scored eight goals and provided 12 assist despite facing injury problems last season.

His outstanding displays has seen him attract interest from several clubs including Scottish giants Celtic.

Semenyo made his international debut in Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar in Cape Coast last month.

The lanky forward is expected to recover in time ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.