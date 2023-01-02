Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo happy to score in Bristol City's draw at Coventry

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has shared his excitement after scoring in Bristol City's game against Coventry in the English Championship.

The Ghana international started on New Year's as the Robbins travelled to secure a point at the Coventry Bulding Society Arena.

Jake Bidwell gave the hosts the lead after just 12 minutes but Semenyo responded with a fine strike 16 minutes later.

“I’m feeling good, Obviously, I haven’t been in the team as much recently, but I’ve played both of the last two and I tried to contribute as much as I could. I’m happy to contribute with a goal today," he told Bristol City media after the game.

“It’s a positive dressing room today,” he continued. “There are still things we can work on like being more clinical in the box but we’re together and there’s great cohesion in the group."

The 22-year-old forward is already looking forward to the FA Cup third round clash against Swansea next week.

“We’re looking forward to the next game. We don’t want to be conceding and then having to react, we want to be at our best from the get-go," said Semenyo.

“We have to keep going and keep pushing but we’ll take the point today.”