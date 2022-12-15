Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo identified as replacement for want-away Celtic star

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has popped up on the radar of Scottish giants Celtic ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old Bristol City striker is seen as replacement for in-demand Celtic attacker Giorgos Giakoumakis in January.

Celtic have been monitoring the London-born Ghanaian following his exploits in the English championship. Semenyo scored eight and provided 12 goals last season in the English second-tier league.

Despite a slow start to this season due to injury, Semenyo managed to score four goals following his return to action.

He was named in Ghana's squad for the World Cup, making two appearances as the Black Stars exited the tournament at group stage. He has a goal in six appearances for Ghana.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has earmarked the Ghanaian as his top target as clubs from Saudi Arabia, England and Germany inquire about Giakoumakis.

Postecoglou is a huge fan of the highly-rated and versatile forward and could beef his attack by signing the Black Stas striker.