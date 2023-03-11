Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo impresses in Bournemouth slim win against Liverpool 

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a slim victory against Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Cherries secured an important win to climb above the regulation zone for the first time in several weeks.

Liverpool were punished for poor defending when the unmarked Philip Billing struck from eight yards for his sixth Premier League goal of the season after fine work by Dango Ouattara.

Virgil van Dijk had a header cleared off the line at 0-0 and substitute Diogo Jota was denied by Neto's fine save.

Liverpool were later awarded a penalty following a handball by Adam Smith.

Salah failed to get the equalizer as he hit his penalty wide to the delight of Bournemouth fans.

Bournemouth go into 17th position after this victory whilst Liverpool failed to go into the top four.