Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo makes Premier League debut as Bournemouth lose to Brighton

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo made his Premier League debut as Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Brighton at the Amex stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old joined The Cherries in the just ended January transfer window from English Championship side Bristol City in an undisclosed fee.

Semenyo made his first start against Brighton on Saturday and was trusted by Coach O’Neil to finish the game on his debut.

The Ghana international gave a good account of himself despite Bournemouth’s defeat in this fixture.

He had a rating of 6.3 according to football performance app FotMob.

Japanese international Kaoru Mitoma broke Bournemouth’s heart in the 87th minute with his header to win the game.

Brighton are now five points within the Premier League top four after this win.

Relegation threatened Bournemouth remain 19th on the league table with 17 points after the defeat to Brighton.