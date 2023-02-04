GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo makes Premier League debut as Bournemouth lose to Brighton

Published on: 04 February 2023
Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo makes Premier League debut as Bournemouth lose to Brighton

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo made his Premier League debut as Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Brighton at the Amex stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old joined The Cherries in the just ended January transfer window from English Championship side Bristol City in an undisclosed fee.

Semenyo made his first start against Brighton on Saturday and was trusted by Coach O’Neil to finish the game on his debut. 

The Ghana international gave a good account of himself despite Bournemouth’s defeat in this fixture.

He had a rating of 6.3 according to football performance app FotMob.

Japanese international Kaoru Mitoma  broke Bournemouth’s heart in the 87th minute with his header to win the game.

Brighton are now five points within the Premier League top four after this win.

Relegation threatened Bournemouth remain 19th on the league table with 17 points after the defeat to Brighton.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more