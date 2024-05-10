Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo nominated for Bournemouth Player of the Year Award

Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo, has been nominated for AFC Bournemouth's Player of the Season award.

The striker has been in terrific form for the Cherries this season, helping them to a mid-table position with two games remaining.

The award will be voted for by fans of the club with players who have made over ten appearances this season making the list of nominees.

Semenyo is close to English forward Dominic Solanke for the top award following his incredible first full season with Bournemouth.

The lanky forward has already netted eight Premier League goals and provided two assists in the soon-to-end season.

Although, he missed some part of the campaign due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo has been one of Andoni Iraola's key players.

The strong forward joined Bournemouth in January 2023 from Bristol City, but struggled in his first campaign due to injuries.

However, this season, only Solanke has more goals for Bournemouth than the Ghanaian.