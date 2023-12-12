Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo opens up on Bournemouth's recent form after Man United win

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has disclosed the secret behind AFC Bournemouth's form in recent weeks.

The Cherries shocked Manchester United after delivering a masterful performance to secure a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old started and has been a key figure at the Vitality Park since the arrival of Iraola Andoni.

"I think we've been doing it in training since he came and at the start we were thinking this is going to be a lot but I felt like it just needed time to marinate with the team and now you can see not that it's working and it's working so well and we just want to work hard and every one is working hard for the team, the manager and for themselves," he said.

Semenyo has scored three goals in the ongoing campaign, and he is currently a starter for AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries have won five of their last six games, including victories at Newcastle United and Sheffield.