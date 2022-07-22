Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo pops up on the radar of Middlesborough

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo is attracting interest from English championship side Middlesborough in the summer transfer window.

The lanky forward has been on the radar of several clubs after an outstanding campaign last season, and Boro looked set to make a move for the striker.

Middlesborough manager Chris Wilder has identified the Bristol City forward as one of his targets to strengthen his attack before the start of the season.

Semenyo, currently on the sidelines due to injury, scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in the Championship last season.

His outstanding performances earned him his debut call-up to the national team of Ghana, playing his first game against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 22-year-old is also on the radar of Scottish champions Celtic.