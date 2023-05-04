Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo presented with EPL debut ball after netting maiden goal

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has been presented with the ball he made his English Premier League debut with following his performance after the game against Leeds United.

Semenyo joined the Cherries in the winter transfer window from Championship side Bristol City and immediately made his topflight debut against Brighton on February 4.

The 23-year-old Ghana international has since made ten appearances in the English Premier League, scoring his maiden goal against Leeds United last Sunday.

"Congratulations Antoine Semenyo. He picked his Premier League debut ball at the Vitality Stadium," wrote the club on Twitter.

Semenyo is enjoying his time at the Vitality stadium and has expressed gratitude to the fans for their support since he joined the club.

"The noise of the crowd gives us a massive lift. We want the crowd to be behind us every step of the way. Today we gave them a win, we are all happy," he said after Sunday's victory over Leeds United.

"It’s good to see that the hard work is going out to the pitch and the results are showing," he added.