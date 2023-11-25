Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo provides assist in Bournemouth victory at Sheffield United

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo made his third goal contribution in the English Premier League as Bournemouth travelled to Bramall Lane to beat Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old found Marcus Tarvenier after just 12 minutes as the visitors broke the deadlock.

Justin Kluivert doubled the lead at the stroke of half time before Tavernier netted his second of the game six minutes after the break.

Semenyo was replaced in the 66th minute by Luis Sinesterra as the Cherries maintained their healthy lead.

However, late in stoppage time, Oli McBurnie scored to pull one back for the host.

The Ghana international has been a key figure for Andoni Iraola, making ten league appearances this season.