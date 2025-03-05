“We need you more than ever” - Antoine Semenyo rallies support for Black Stars ahead 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has called for support from Ghanaians ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Black Stars will play host to Chad before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar in the fifth and six rounds of the qualifying series.

Ahead of the games, Semenyo, who plies his trade for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League has called on Ghanaians to pray and rally behind the team as they seeks to secure qualification to the biggest soccer mundial next year.

“Continue praying for us. Continue being with us; we need you more than ever. These games are so important and crucial for our qualification in the World Cup. These games are so important and crucial for our qualification in the World Cup. We look forward to seeing you, and hopefully we can get two wins.” He said.

Ghana currently sits second in Group I with nine points from four matches, having won three and lost one. The Black Stars will be aiming to secure another victory to strengthen their position in the race for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Madagascar, on the other hand, will be eager to put up a strong challenge in their bid to climb up the group standings.

This fixture is expected to be a competitive encounter as Ghana looks to bounce back from previous inconsistencies and maintain their push for qualification.