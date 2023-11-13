Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo reacts after Bournemouth's win over Newcastle United

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has shared his optimism following AFC Bournemouth's impressive victory over Newcastle United FC in the English Premier League.

The Cherries secured a hard-fought win against the Magpies at the Vitality Stadium, marking an end to their recent struggle in the competition.

Former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke played a pivotal role in the victory by scoring a brace, helping Bournemouth overcome their challenging period, which had seen them win just once in their last six games.

Semenyo, who featured for 81 minutes in the match, was evidently pleased with his team's performance. He took to Instagram to express his positivity, captioning a picture of himself on the pitch with the words, "We keep building."

">https://www.instagram.com/p/CzjXikEoXCX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Powered by Jesus 🙏🏾 (@antoinesemenyo42)

">https://www.instagram.com/p/CzjXikEoXCX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Powered by Jesus 🙏🏾 (@antoinesemenyo42)

The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward has made a notable impact in the 2023/24 English Premier League campaign, contributing with two goals and one assist in his nine appearances.

The former Bristol City forward is expected to join his Ghanaian teammates as the Black Stars begin camping for their two crucial matches against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.