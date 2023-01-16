Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo reacts after scoring in Bristol City's win over Birmingham City 

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo is happy to have scored in Bristol City’s win against Birmingham City in the English Championship.

Semenyo has been in fine form since the start of the season, helping Bristol City to a 4-2 win against Birmingham City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

He scored in Bristol City's first league game of the year against Coventry, added another in the FA Cup last week, and not only scored but also assisted this weekend.

The 23-year-old goal and assist helped Bristol City beat Birmingham City 4-2 at Ashton Gate for the first time since October.

“Happy to be on the scoresheet, it was a great game, thanks to all the fans” the 24-year-old shared in a post on Facebook.

The 23-year-old has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 25 games this season.