Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo ready to help Bournemouth win more games

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has revealed his ambitions of helping AFC Bournemouth win more games in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old joined the Cherries in the winter transfer window from English Championship side Bristol City on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Semenyo trained with the team for the first time on Monday and he is preparing for his debut when Bournemouth faces Brighton on Saturday.

“I’m hoping I can adapt to the team and help to win games. Honestly, I will do what the manager needs and do the job for the team,” he said.

The lanky forward is expected to add some firepower to the attack of the Bournemouth, who are currently in the drop zone.

Semenyo scored six Championship goals this season before leaving Bristol City in January.

The London-born forward was part of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring in the games against Portugal and Uruguay.