Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo resumes training with Bournemouth following injury recovery

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo has started training after recovering from an injury that has kept him out for two months.

The AFC Bournemouth forward suffered a knock before the Cherries clash against Crystal Palace in May, missing the rest of the games last season.

Despite being absent at the start of pre-season, the 23-year-old joined his teammates for training this week as he prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Supervised by new manager Andoni Iraola, the lanky forward was sent through a series of drills as he works on his fitness.

Semenyo is unlikely to play against Southampton in their pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

However, he could be available for the two warm-up games at Vitality Stadium set take place on Saturday July 29, against Atalanta and on August 5, against Lorient.