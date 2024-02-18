Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo satisfied with 'great point' after Bournemouth draw with Newcastle United

Antoine Semenyo has expressed satisfaction after AFC Bournemouth travelled to the St James Park to hold Newcastle United in a thrilling draw.

The Ghana international netted his fourth Premier League this season as the Cherries secured an important point on the road.

Semenyo's strike with 20 minutes remaining gave Bournemouth a 2-1 lead after Dominic Solanke's opener was cancelled by a penalty from Anthony Gordon.

However, an injury-time goal from Matt Richie ensured the Magpies shared the spoils with the visitors.

Although it was disappointing to see Bournemouth leave Newcastle with a point, Semenyo praised the performance of his teammates.

"Great point today. The boys have done well. Unfortunate with the result but we take the point. We will see you guys at the Vitality," he said.

Semenyo is having a decent season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 20 Premier League games.

The London-born striker was part of Ghana's team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, playing all three of the group games.