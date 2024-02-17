Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scores brilliant goal in Bournemouth draw with Newcastle

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo showcased his prowess for Bournemouth AFC when they held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old forward netted a crucial goal on the 69th minute, skillfully beating Newcastle's Martin Dubravska with an audacious strike outside the box, assisted by Dominic Solanke.

Semenyo's relentless efforts on the right flank paid dividends, as he boldly ran past defenders to secure his team's lead after Newcastle levelled from the spot.

Newcastle levelled for the second time in the game after Matt Ritchie scored in stoppage-time to earn a point for the home side.

Subsequently, on the 77th minute, Semenyo paved the way for Burkina Faso's Dango Ouattara.

Bournemouth, under Andoni Araola, aims to maintain a floating position on the league table and currently sits 12th with 28 points.

Semenyo's goal marked his fourth of the season, accompanied by an assist in 19 Premier League appearances.

Despite his contributions, Semenyo experienced disappointment with Ghana in the recent AFCON 2023, where the team exited in the group stages.

The former Bristol City striker continues to make strides in the English top flight, leaving a lasting impact on Bournemouth's campaign. He has three goals in 19 games.