Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scores fifth goal of the season in Bristol City’s 4-2 win over Birmingham

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season in Bristol City’s 4-2 win over Birmingham City in the English Championship on Saturday.

The win ended Bristol City’s winless run in their last six games at the Ashton Gate.

Antoine Semenyo scored in the 17th minute from a point-blank range after getting on the end of cross to give the home side the lead.

Bristol City doubled the lead through Nakhi Wells in the 21st minute before former Watford captain Teroy Deeney reduced the deficit for Birmingham from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

After recess, Mark Sykes increased the lead for Bristol City in the 47th minute before he added a second in the 66th minute to seal the win for the home side.

Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bristol City’s fourth goal with an assist to the goal scorer.

Birmingham scored a consolation through Reda Khadra.

The Ghana international has scored five goals and registered three assists in the ongoing campaign.

Antoine Semenyo has been in fine form since his return from the World Cup for Bristol City.