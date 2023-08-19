Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scores first goal of the season against Liverpool

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo netted his first goal of the season for AFC Bournemouth, but it wasn't enough to secure points as Liverpool emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

Semenyo, who earned a spot in the starting lineup due to his impressive performance against West Ham last week, wasted no time in making his mark on the game. Just three minutes into the match, he unleashed a ferocious strike that left Liverpool goalkeeper Allison with no chance, putting Bournemouth ahead.

However, Semenyo's joy was short-lived, as he found himself booked just 13 minutes later. Liverpool seized the opportunity to respond, with Luis Diaz levelling the scoreline.

As the game progressed, Liverpool gained momentum. In the 37th minute, Mohamed Salah capitalised on a rebound from a saved penalty, giving the hosts the lead going into half-time.

The second half saw Liverpool extend their advantage, despite being reduced to 10 men. Despite their numerical disadvantage, the home team managed to secure their lead, leaving Bournemouth struggling to find a way back into the game.

Despite Semenyo's efforts and his contribution to the team, Bournemouth was unable to capitalize on his goal. Liverpool's resilient defence and clinical finishing proved to be the decisive factors in this encounter.

Semenyo's performance in this match marked his second consecutive game with goal contributions, following his assist for Dominic Solanke's goal against West Ham last Sunday. While Bournemouth may not have secured any points on this occasion, Semenyo's form is promising for the team's future endeavours.