Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo played a crucial role in AFC Bournemouth's victory over Burnley during week ten of the English Premier League on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Semenyo found the back of the net, helping AFC Bournemouth secure a 2-1 win against Burnley at the Vitality Stadium.

Charlie Taylor gave Burnley an early lead, scoring just eleven minutes into the match. However, Antoine Semenyo equalized for AFC Bournemouth in the 22nd minute, bringing the scores level.

Philip Billing sealed the victory for AFC Bournemouth with a second goal in the 76th minute.

This marks Antoine Semenyo's second goal of the season for AFC Bournemouth.

His consistent performances are vital, as Ghana relies on him in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.