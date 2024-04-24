Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scores winner as Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Antoine Semenyo netted the only goal as AFC Bournemouth travelled to the Molineux to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international pounced on a mistake in the box to fire home the winner and mark his eighth goal of the campaign in the English topflight league.

Semenyo has been in fine form for the Cherries this season, starring alongside Dominic Solanke as Andoni Iraola's men push for a mid-table finish.

The 24-year-old forward returned to the starting line-up after battling illness in the past few weeks and had to come in from the bench in some matches.

He becomes the Ghanaian player with the most Premier League goals this season, followed by Mohammed Kudus of West Ham with seven goals.

Semenyo's performances saw him earn a nomination for the Player of the Month award for March, which was won by Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz.