Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo shares delightful experience in Premier League

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo is savoring the experience of playing in the English Premier League as he emerges as a pivotal player for AFC Bournemouth in the top-flight league.

Semenyo made a notable switch from Bristol City in the Championship to Bournemouth during the winter transfer of 2023 for a significant fee of around 10 million euros. Since then, he has quickly established himself as a key contributor to the Cherries' success despite encountering a few injuries.

Reflecting on his transition to the Premier League, Semenyo acknowledged the challenges but expressed his happiness about playing at the highest level of English football.

"It is always tough whether you are playing in the Championship or the Premier League; it is always going to be hard. But I am happy I am playing in the Premier League right now," he remarked.

The Ghanaian striker emphasised his commitment to continuous improvement, stating, "I am improving every day, learning from players, so just taking it as they come really and getting more goals."

Semenyo's outstanding performances have also earned him a spot in the 25-man squad called up by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

With two goals in nine appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, Semenyo is poised to make a significant impact both domestically and on the international stage.