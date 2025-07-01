Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo shares excitement after penning new Bournemouth contract

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has shared his excitement after penning a new deal with Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

Despite attracting significant interest in the summer transfer window, the attacker has committed his future to the Cherries until 2030.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in January 2023 has penned an additional one-year deal, warding off potential summer departure.

“I’ve grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I’m really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season.

“From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner.”

The Black Stars attacker enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists across competitions.

Semenyo will join up with his teammates in the coming week as Iraola’s side returns for pre-season.