Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo shares excitement following stellar performance in Bournemouth win

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has taken to social media to share his excitement after a stellar performance in Bournemouth's 3-0 triumph over Fulham on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old played a key role in The Cherries' convincing win, culminating in him winning the penalty that secured a crucial two-goal cushion for his team.

After the game, Semenyo expressed his joy on social media, writing, "Merry Christmas ðŸ’!!" to caption photos of their victory in the thrilling Premier League game.

Bournemouth's ascent in the Premier League standings is accompanied by the noticeable and unwavering form of Antoine Semenyo, who has recorded three goals and one assist in 16 appearances this season.

His remarkable contributions have not escaped the attention of selectors, as the forward finds himself included in the provisional 55-man squad for the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to take place in Ivory Coast next month.

Eager to build on his impressive displays at the club level, Semenyo is poised to extend his momentum to the international arena to play a significant role in Ghana's pursuit of success in the prestigious AFCON tournament.