Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo targets double win against Chad and Madagascar in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo is eyeing a double win in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying games this month.

The West African powerhouse are back in action after failing to secure qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last year.

The Black Stars will play host to Chad before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar in the fifth and six round of the qualifying series.

And Semenyo, who is desperate for qualification has set sights on helping the Black Stars to secure victories in the two crucial matches.

“Continue praying for us. Continue being with us; we need you more than ever. These games are so important and crucial for our qualification in the World Cup. These games are so important and crucial for our qualification in the World Cup. We look forward to seeing you, and hopefully we can get two wins.” He said.

Ghana currently sits second in Group I with nine points from four matches, having won three and lost one. The Black Stars will be aiming to secure another victory to strengthen their position in the race for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Madagascar, on the other hand, will be eager to put up a strong challenge in their bid to climb up the group standings.

This fixture is expected to be a competitive encounter as Ghana looks to bounce back from previous inconsistencies and maintain their push for qualification.