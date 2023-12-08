Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo wins AFC Bournemouth's Player of the Month

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has been voted AFC Bournemouth's Player of the Month for November.

The Ghana international pulled 38.6% of votes to beat off competition from Marcus Tavernier (30%), Dominic Solanke (17.1%) and Ryan Christie (14.3%) to the top gong.

Semenyo enjoyed a successful month, featuring in all three games as the Cherries steadily climbed the EPL table with two wins and a defeat.

The 24-year-old provided an assist and scored a goal in the month as Bournemouth beat Newcastle United and Sheffield United. Bournemouth's only defat in the month was against champions Manchester City.

The former Bristol City forward was also nominated for the Player of Match award twice in November.

Bournemouth are on a decent run of form, stretching their unbeaten run to five games.