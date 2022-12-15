Ghana forward Antoine Semeyo set to leave Bristol City in January

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo is close to leaving English Championship side Bristol City in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Semenyo has been on the radar of English Premier League sides Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth while Fenerbache are also showing interest in the Ghanaian.

Scottish giants Celtic have been monitoring the Bristol City forward ahead of January's transfer window.

With six months left on his current deal, the Robbins are yet to open extension talks with the 22-year-old, leaving the door open for a possible switch.

“I think there’s a real possibility that Semenyo could leave Bristol City in January,” O’Rourke told Football League World.

“It’s not just interest from the Premier League, there’s interest from all across Europe – Fenerbahce are interested and Glasgow Rangers would like to sign him, as well as the likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

“So I think obviously Bristol City did really well to keep hold of Semenyo in the summer when he was widely maybe expected to move on then with widespread interest in his services.

“But yeah, with his contract running down. I think Bristol City would really consider cashing in on him in January as well and I think they could maybe do with the money.”