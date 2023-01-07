Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh makes injury in Hull City’s FA Cup defeat to Fulham

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh made a return from injury to play in Hull City’s 2-0 defeat to Fulham in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since last September which also saw him miss Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tetteh came on as a substitute in the second half as Hull City were hoping to equalize after going down in the first half through a strike from Fulham’s Layvin Kurzawa.

The Ghana international came on as a substitute in 72nd minute to replace Tyler Smith

Daniel James sealed the win with a second goal to eliminate Hull City from the FA Cup in the closing minutes of the game

Tetteh joined Hull City last summer and has made eight appearances in the Championship registering two assists.