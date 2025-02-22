Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh on target for NK Maribor in win over Mura in Slovenia

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh delivered a stellar performance for NK Maribor on Saturday, scoring to help his outfit secure victory over Mura in an exciting Slovenian top-flight clash.

Tetteh, who is on loan from French outfit FC Metz started and played full throttle of the match as Maribor cruised to a 2-0 win over their opponent in the week 22 encounter.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian attacker played a pivotal role by registering his name on the scoresheet, ensuring his outfit cement victory in the first half of the match.

Maribor break the deadlock after just eleven minutes into the match through El-Arbi Hilal Soudani before Tetteh headed home the second goal to seal victory for the home team.

The former Black Stars striker joined Maribor on a season-long loan from FC Metz in search of regular playing time. Tetteh struggled to settle in France due to persistent injuries.

Having recently dropped in form, Tetteh will be hoping to rejuvenate his career in Slovenia before the end of his loan spell.

Since joining the club, he has racked up six goals and provided an assist from 10 appearances across competitions.