Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh provides assist on return from suspension for Hull City against Norwich 

Published on: 15 February 2023
Benjamin Tetteh of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West BromwichPicture by Martyn Haworth/Focus Images Ltd 0746325071420/08/2022

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh registered an assist in Hull City's 3-1 defeat to Norwich in the English Championship Round of 32 on Tuesday. 

The 25-year-old has been out of action in the last three games after receiving a red card in the game against Sheffield United on January 20.

Tetteh made it into the starting line up against on his return from suspension and quickly made an impact by registering his third assist of the season for Hull City.

The former Yeni Malatyaspor forward  teed up Jacob Greaves to score the first goal of the game in the 14th before the hosts leveled through Kieran Dowell.

Gabriel Sara put Sheffield in the lead 58 minutes in where Joshua Sergent wrapped up the game a minute to the 90th.

Sheffield United went on to win 3-1 against Hull City.

Benjamin Tetteh has now played in 11 Championship games, providing three assists without a goal since joining the club in the summer.

 

 

 

