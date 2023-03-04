GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh scores first goal of the season in Hull City's 2-0 win against West Brom

Published on: 04 March 2023
Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh scores first goal of the season in Hull City's 2-0 win against West Brom

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh ended his goal-scoring drought to help Hull City beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the English Championship on Friday night.

It was Hull City's first win in five league matches at the MKM Stadium.

Benjamin Tetteh scored against the run of play thanks to Liam Rosenior's intention to reorganize his side's formation.

The former Yeni Malatyaspor striker played a one-two with Regan Slater and struck a powerful shot into the far corner past the West Brom goalkeeper.

Hull City doubled its lead in the second half through an own goal by Dara O'Shea in the 57th minute.

The win sees Hull City move to the 13 position on the league table with 45 points just three points behind West Brom who are in 11th position.

The Ghana international had to take 14 games before scoring his first goal in the English Championship for Hull City this season.

Tetteh joined Hull City from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor last summer.

 

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more