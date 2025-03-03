Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh shines with goal and assist in Maribor's dominant win

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh was on target for Maribor as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Radomlje in a Slovenian top-flight clash on Saturday in their round 23 fixture.

Niko GrliÄ‡ opened the scoring in the 20th minute, benefiting from a well-placed assist by Tetteh.

The Ghanaian striker then got on the scoresheet himself in the 55th minute, returning the favour as GrliÄ‡ assisted him for Maribor’s second game goal.

Pijus Sirvys extended the lead in the 64th minute before Ali Reghba sealed the emphatic win with a goal in the 74th minute.

The victory strengthens Maribor’s position in second place on the league table with 45 points.

Tetteh, who has been in impressive form, now boasts six goals and two assists in 10 appearances this season for Maribor.