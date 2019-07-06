Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey begins preseason training with Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has joined his new teammates at Fortuna Dusseldorf for preseason excercise.

The 21-year old joined Dusseldorf on a two year loan deal from Schalke O4, and has quickly joined the team for preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Tekpetey is expected to earn more play time at the Fligeraners before he returns to Schalke.

Meanwhile, Fortuna Dusseldorf have an option of making the deal a permanent one if he excels at the end of his two year loan spell.

The former Unistar Academy prodigy scored 10 times in 32 appearances as he helped Paderborn secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

Fortuna Dusseldorf will play a series of friendlies ahead of the start of the start of the 2019/20 season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin