Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey breaks silence after missing  2022 World Cup 

Ludogorets forward Bernard Tekpetey says he was not worried after missing out of Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old was not invited for the tournament despite an impressive performance in the Bulgaria top-flight league with Ludogorets.

Tekpetey was among the best performing Ghanaian players in Europe ahead of the World Cup but was constantly snubbed during national team call-ups by former coach Otto Addo.

Speaking for the first time since his omission from the squad for the World Cup, the former Schalke striker said, “After missing out, I told my boys to give thanks to God because he does things at the right. God being so good the team is back from the World Cup and for now, what I can do is to work very hard and lift up my performance”

“We will do everything to the extent that if they will invite me, I am just ready to come and serve the nation” he said.

Bernard Tekpetey has capped five times for the national team since making his debut back in 2017.