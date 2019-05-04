Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey in line for Schalke return as club readies to activate buyback option

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey could return to Schalke 04 with the German Bundesliga side ready to activate their buyback clause in his contract, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 30 matches for SC Paderborn, is believed to be on the top-list of the Royal Blues.

Schalke has a buyback option for the Ghana youth star after selling him for € 150,000 to SC Paderborn last summer.

The German side is being urged to make a timely decision on the forward, who has been in an explosive form.

However, Schalke may have to pay more to activate the buyback clause.

Tekpetey convinced in this season in Paderborn. In 29 league games he scored ten goals and assisted six more.

Tekpetey was switched to Schalke in 2016.

In the preseason, the Royal Blues had loaned him to the Austrian first division SCR Altach.