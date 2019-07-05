Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey joins Fortuna Düsseldorf on a two-year loan deal

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey has joined Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf on a two year loan deal from rivals Schalke O4.

The former Paderborn FC attacker joins Düsseldorf after just making a return to Schalke following an amazing season in the Bundesliga II.

The 21-year old played a key role as Paderborn earned promotion back to the Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances.

Fortuna Düsseldorf have an option of making the move a permanent one after the expiration of his loan spell.

" I am very happy to finally have arrived in Dusseldorf. After the talks with those responsible and my first impression of the Fortuna I have a very good feeling," said the Ghanaian to the club's website.

"My first task will now be to integrate myself into the team. Over the longer term, I want to help achieve our goals. "

Tekpetey is expected to earn more play time with the Fingeraners and Technical Director of Dusselforf believes the speedy attacker fits into their system.

"Bernard Tekpetey fits in perfectly with our requirement profile. He is a young, developable player who has already been able to set the first accents in German professional football, " Fortuna's sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said.

"His speed and assertiveness made him one of the best offensive players in the Bundesliga last season. I am convinced that he can also show his strengths a class higher. "

