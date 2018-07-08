Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey on the radar of Portuguese giants Benfica

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey has popped up on the radar of Portuguese giants Benfica ahead of the upcoming season.

According to Portuguese premier sports tabloid Ojogo, the Eagles are eager to sign the 20-year-old from German Bundesliga side Schalke 04 as they beef up their squad following the imminent departure of Rafa Silva.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian's current contract with the Gelsinkirchen club ends in the summer of 2020 but he could be made to leave if Benfica brings a good offer.

Tekpetey spent the first half of last season at Austrian side Altach before returning to Schalke in January. Currently he is valued at 400,000 Euros.

The Portuguese giants have started a policy of signing young African players and have already bought Nigerian right-back Tyrone Ebuehi from ADO Den Haag.