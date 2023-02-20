Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey pays tribute to Christian Atsu with Ludogorets win

Ghana and Ludogorets forward, Bernard Tekpetey has paid tribute to Christian Atsu following the passing of the winger after the Turkey earthquake.

Atsu tragically died after being trapped under rubble for 12 days. The lifeless body of the Hatayspor player was pulled out of the wreckage of the building he was living in on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Tekpetey, who helped Ludogorets to a 2-1 win over Slavia Sofia, took to social media to dedicate the victory to his late international teammate.

"Rest in Peace C. Atsu. 2 Corinthians 3:16-17," he wrote on twitter with a heartbroken emoji.

Tekpetey played alongside Atsu at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, as the Black Stars placed fourth at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Atsu's mortal remains has arrived in Ghana and immediately transported to the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

Vice President of the country, Dr Mahamudu Bawumi, who received the body at the Kotoko International Airport promised a befitting burial for the winger.

“It is a very sad day that we are here to receive the remains of our brother, Christian Atsu. The earthquake that struck Turkey was devastating, and we prayed every day that passed for our brother to be found but when he was found, he was no more. I will like to take this opportunity on behalf of the President and the government condolences to the Family, Atsu’s twin sister and his brother,” he said.

Atsu's last involvement in football was his match-winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa on February 5, 2023.