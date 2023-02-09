Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey prays for the safe return of Christian Atsu 

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has joined millions of fans praying for the safe return of Christian Atsu.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle forward went missing after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning, with over 2300 people reported dead.

Atsu and the Sporting Director of Hatayaspor, Taner Savut, were the remaining members of the team that were missing since the disaster.

Bernard Tekpetey has sent his condolences to Syria and also prayed for the safe return of the Ghana international who is still under the rubble after 72 hours.

“I know Atsu who takes care of the less privileged people so I think God is also not going to let him down. Our prayers go to the victims of this unfortunate incident in Turkey”

“I felt bad after news broke out Atsu has been trapped under rubble, it can happen to any of us but we will give thanks to God for saving our brother. He might pick injuries but so far as he alive things will work for him”