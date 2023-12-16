Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey reacts after Ludogorets progress in Europa Conference League

Bernard Tekpetey has shared his excitement after Ludogorets defeated FC Nordsjaelland to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

The Bulgarian champions secured a hard-fought 1-0 win to edge the Danish outfit to second place in Group H.

Tekpetey started before he was replaced in the second half as Jakub Piotrowski netted with ten minutes remaining.

The Ghana international praised his teammates, describing the moment as unforgettable.

"Together we make the perfect picture. Night to remember," he posted on social media after the game.

Ludogorets will find out their opponents for the elimination stages on Monday in the draw to be held in Nyon.

Tekpetey is enjoying another fine season with the Bulgarians, having scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions.

The 26-year-old is reportedly in Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton 55-man provisional squad for AFCON 2023.

Tekpetey joined Ludogorets from Schalke 04 in 2021.