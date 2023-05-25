Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey reacts after winning Bulgarian Cup with Ludogorets

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has shared his excitement after winning another Bulgarian Cup with Ludogorets.

The 24-year-old forward started and lasted the entire duration as Ludogorets defeated CSKA Sofia 3-1 in the final of the Cup competition.

"All Glory belongs to God. SESAME Bulgaria Cup," wrote the striker on Twitter after the game.

Brazilian forward Caio Vidal Rocha scored the opening goal of the match as early as the 8th minute to put Ludogorets ahead.

Vidal Rocha scored again to double the advantage of the Bulgarian champions two minutes to the interval break.

CSKA pulled one back to reduce the deficit in the 59th minute through forward Ivaylo Chochev.

Ludogorets wrapped up their triumph to lift the Bulgarian Cup after Argentinian forward Mattias Tissera scored the final goal seven minutes from the full-time whistle.

Tekpetey, 25, lasted the entire duration of the match for Ludogorets, contributing to their third cup glory after the 2012 and 2014 triumphs.

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene was an unused substitute for CSKA.