Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey reacts to Ludogorets victory over HJK in Europa League

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has shared his excitement after Ludogorets defeated HJK in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old provided an assist in the 2-0 victory at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad. Ludogorets sit second in Group C and are on the brink of securing progress to the knockout stage.

"Excellence is a gradual result of always striving to do better," wrote the Ghanaian on social media after the game.

Ludogorets' dominant start paid off when they took the lead after 40 minutes, as Rick played in Denny Gropper with a lovely backheel, before the left-back drilled a shot towards goal that was too powerful for the goalkeeper to keep out.

HJK nearly replied against the run of play, as Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari found himself one-on-one with Sergio Padt, but the Dutchman rushed out to make the save.

A right-footed effort from Bernard Tekpetey went narrowly wide, but the Ghanaian was instrumental in doubling Ludogorets' lead on 65 minutes, winning possession in his own half before charging down the pitch and rounding the HJK goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old got the ball caught under his feet and did well to recover as he teed up Rick, who calmly slotted the ball into the net.

Bernard Tekpetey has scored six goals and recorded four assists in all competitions this season.