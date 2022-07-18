Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey rules out move to Braga, insists it's not an option

Red-hot Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has revealed that he is staying at Ludogorets Razgrad despitee interest from Portuguese outfit SC Braga.

The 24-year-old attacker opened his goal scoring account for the season in the league opener against Lokomotiv Plodiv on Saturday.

Despite interest in his services from Portugal and the Netherlands, the former Ghana U23 star insists joining Braga is not an option.

"You saw that in the first half we tried to execute our plan, but they played man for man. There was no way we could play successfully. In the break we analyzed them and managed to neutralize them, we were going low. The coach told us that we have to attack the spaces behind them. You saw that they were a bit slower and spaces opened up," he said after the game.

"I have ambitions to score goals, but I also have a striker next to me who I can pass to. The most important thing is to achieve our goals. I'm not going to talk about my future right now. I mean I want to achieve big things with Ludogorets. I want to help the team play in the Champions League. Braga is not an option," he added.