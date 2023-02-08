Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey targets league title with Ludogorets 

Ludogorets forward Bernard Tekpetey says his target for the season is to help the club retain the league title this season.

Ludogorets currently sit second on the table with 43 points, trailing log leaders, CSKA Sofia just a point after 18 matches.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Tekpetey said the target is to win the league and qualify for Europe.

“This season, the main focus is to finish first in the league (Winning the title) because the moment you finish top of the league, it gives you the opportunity to play in the Champions League and the Europa League qualifications”

“Although, we have Conference League to play against Anderlecht but the focus now is to finish top of the league. we hold everything in our hands and we will do everything to help the club secure first position”

The 25-year-old continues with his fine form in the ongoing campaign with eight goals in 18 appearances.