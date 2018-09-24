Ghana forward Boakye-Yiadom insists Red Star Belgrade showed class in derby draw against Partizan Belgrade

Ghana striker Richard Boakye-Yiadom has praised his Red Star Belgrade side for showing "class" in their impressive display in the "Eternal Derby" in Serbia against Partizan Belgrade.

The forward, who returned to Red Star in the summer scored the important equalizer in the 73rd minute as they walked away with a point on Sunday.

Boakye-Yiadom has found his scoring boots with his third since returning to the club, posted on Twitter that the club has shown class in the derby.

"The # EternalDerby showed our impressive class again and @ crvenazvezdafk continue to match on. # FKCrvenazvezda." He posted.

Partizan had taken the lead on 33 minutes through Ricardo Gomes.

He picked up a gifted pass and hammered it home into Borjan's top right corner to give his team the lead.

The point earned keeps Red Star two points above Partizan, who are third on goal difference having played a game more.

